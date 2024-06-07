OKC Thunder With High Odds to Land Utah Jazz Star Forward
Oklahoma City has the potential for a busy offseason fresh off of a playoff run. The Thunder won a series and gained valuable experience, and now management understands the missing pieces to the current mold of the team.
There’s always a chance the Thunder stands pat and runs it back. The team is clearly close, after losing to the Western Conference champion in six games. It would make sense to let the current core run it back and figure things out as they go.
But in the same breath, Oklahoma City is also armed for a potential trade this summer. With so many assets and draft picks, the time to strike is now. The Thunder won’t have to worry about the impossible contract situation for at least two more years, so capitalizing on this short window with a rental could make sense.
One name OKC has been tied to for years is Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, who has turned into a rising star for Utah. He has had two straight career-years for the Jazz and is blossoming into an All-Star player. This past season, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 48% from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range.
According to Bovada’s official odds, Oklahoma City has the second best chance to land the star forward. San Antonio was listed as the +600 favorite, while Oklahoma City was close behind at +850.
While Markkanen is a fun thought, and would certainly be a perfect fit, the odds of it actually happening feel like slim to none. Utah has been publicly stingy on the idea of trading Markkanen and view him as a rising star that could lead them back to contention. It would take a handful of first round picks and multiple good players.
Off of pure speculation, it feels like the conversation would start with Jalen Williams — which is obviously something Oklahoma City shouldn’t entertain. It doesn’t make sense for either team from the standpoint of what would be given up to make the trade work.
If things start to go south in Utah, though, and the team wants to deal at the deadline, that feels like the most realistic chance for the Thunder to swoop in. For now, it remains a dream.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.