Oklahoma City Enters Raptors Contest Confident as Ever
The Thunder has its man back. Well, one of its men.
With Oklahoma City's firepower, Holmgren's absence was surely missed, but it didn't stop them from accruing a 32-7 record throughout his time on the sideline. Amassing a 40-9 record in total, the Thunder has remained atop the West for a large duration of the season, curating a six-game advantage over the current second-place Memphis Grizzlies.
It's been impressive to see what the team can do without its main big man, and with the supplanting Isaiah Hartenstein in the mix, it'll be even more intriguing to see what this team can do with two 7-plus footers at its disposal—especially when noting the rebounding and interior defensive struggles this team showed a year ago.
Holmgren returns at such an opportune time just before the All-Star break, as Oklahoma City has picked up its pace again following a relatively, slight sluggish stretch in January. To begin February, the Thunder has outscored its opponents 409-315, defeating the likes of the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Pheonix Suns by at least 29 points or more.
This has been a case of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's masterfulness and the best defense in the entire league being put into application, as Gilgeous-Alexander's first 50-point game on Jan. 22 versus the Utah Jazz has spiraled into two more 50-point outings in February against the Kings and in the Thunder's most recent bout versus the Suns.
This team is excited. It's palpable, and Holmgren only enhances that.
Tonight against the 16-35 Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City will look to push the envelope and create as large as an advantage as possible with Holmgren's return under the Paycom Center lights. And for Toronto, with no Jakob Poeltl, it'll be a tall task for Orlando Robinson and Scottie Barnes to help minimize the impact Holmgren will immediately add to the Thunder's two-way acumen.
Besides Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder nearly have its entire squad back as Cason Wallace and Ousmane Dieng look to return from injury following tonight's game. Though, after the All-Star break, this team will be in full force and ready to create an even larger gap in the Western Conference.
