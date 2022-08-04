Oklahoma City Officially Signs Veteran Mike Muscala

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially signed veteran center Mike Muscala back for at least the 2022-23 season.

The deal was all but done as was reported weeks ago, and while the official terms of the deal have not been released, 31-year-old Muscala will likely be returning on just a one-year deal. Muscala will play out his tenth overall NBA season with Oklahoma City, and third consecutive with the team.

Although he’s a center, second overall selection Chet Holmgren is the opposite of a traditional big. Instead, he’s a thin framed, floor spacing center that could lead the next generation of modern bigs.

Muscala is a great veteran to have on the roster that can mentor Holmgren on and off the court. He can give tips on how to defend guys that have an edge physically, and also help ensure the Gonzaga product’s perimeter game on offense translates at the next level.

Muscala is one of the better floor-spacing bigs in the entire NBA, and any amount of his shooting talents rubbing off on Holmgren would be a great thing.

Oklahoma City now looks to cut three players from their roster to get to the required 15-man regular season roster before the NBA preseason in early October.

