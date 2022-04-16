Oklahoma City Thunder 2022 Lottery Odds Guide

The final odds are in, so where will Oklahoma City draft?

Everything that could have gone right, did Friday night for people with a rooting interest in the Thunder.

A few unexpected late-season wins left the Thunder with the fourth-worst record and outside looking in on the top-three odds in this year’s draft lottery.

But with the play-in tournament claiming its latest victim in the form of the LA Clippers, the Thunder reaps the benefits with its second selection coming from the Paul George trade following the 2018-19 season. And if it goes anything like the first (Tre Mann) the Thunder should walk away happy.

With George going into COVID protocols prior to the game, the Clippers, already absent Kawhi Leonard, overcame a 15-point halftime lead but ultimately fell 105-101 to the New Orleans Pelicans behind Brandon Ingram’s 30 points.

Here is a breakdown of the odds of both of the Thunder’s lottery picks:

No. 1 No. 2 No. 3 No. 4 No. 5 No. 6 No. 7 No. 8 No. 12 No. 13 No. 14 Own 12.5% 12.2% 11.9% 11.5% 7.2% 25.7% 16.7% 2.2% LAC 1.5% 1.7% 1.9% 2.1% 86.1% 6.7% .01%

Along with two of the first 14 selections, OKC will have pick No. 30 via the Phoenix Suns and its own second-round pick — No. 34 overall.

Thunder fans will have to wait a couple of Tankathon-filled months to find out the final draft order. ESPN will broadcast the lottery on June 22 at 7:30 pm CST.

