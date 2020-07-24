Thunder/Celtics Live Blog

Andre Roberson Will Play

Billy Donovan confirms that Andre Roberson will play when the Thunder tipoff vs. the Boston Celtics today at 4 pm. Roberson has missed the last 181 games after tearing his patellar tendon in Detroit back in 2018. Donovan also says Roberson will not have a minutes restriction.

Roberson told Buffs TV in April he was past the point of rebab and should be playing. Dovan did not say if he would start in this afternoon's scrimmage, only that he would mix and match based on the Celtics personnel.

Noel Out:

Nerlens Noel will not play this afternoon. Donovan says that Noel did practice on Wednesday, but in assessing where he was, the medical staff thought it best to give him another day of rest.

Noel has been nursing a "tweaked ankle" since coming to Orlando. Rookie Darius Bazley has been getting run at the five when Mike Muscala needs rest, it will be fun to watch how many minutes he gets a center today with Noel on the shelf.

First Quatrter:

Lu Dort will be in his familiar position of starting two-guard. Donovan had not guaranteed that he would be in the starting lineup when the season restarts.

Steven Adams lied the other day when he told the media he would not be shooting threes.