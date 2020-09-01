Chris Paul, Thunder, Force Game 7

For the first five games of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, the Houston Rockets dictated play. Game 6 was a different story.

With their backs against the wall, the Thunder put together their best 48 minutes of the season. They even took a 77-75 lead into the third quarter.

Everything that could have gone right did; Danilo Gallinari, who had one point in game Game 5, had 23 by the end of the third, and four of Oklahoma City's starting five were in double figures. Lu Dort, who drew the ire of fans after his abysmal performance on Saturday, was not only back to his old defensive self fighting though picks to stay in front of James Harden he was also a factor on offense.

Dort hits two critical three-pointers during a Thunder run, which had them up by eight. With 5:57 left to go, Robert Covington put the Rockets back on top at 92-91.

Houston would lead by six after Dennis Schroder was called for a charge when going in for a lay-up. Chris Paul compacted things by getting hit with a technical foul for complaining after the call.

He would make amends by scoring six straight to tie the game at 98. With the score even at 100, Paul was fouled by Covington. Mike D'Antoni challenged the call to no avail.

After Paul sank both free throws, Russell Westbrook turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. Gallinari iced with two from the line as part of his 25 point night.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.