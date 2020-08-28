Thunder/Rockets to Play on Sunday

The NBA announced today that playoff games would resume this weekend. The Thunder and Rockets will play on Sunday, but no game time has been announced.

We do know that barring a setback Russell Westbrook will be on the floor. Westbrook has missed the first four games of the series, but is said to look "as explosive as ever."

ESPN is reporting that the scrimmage was 5 on 5, full speed, and Westbrooks's first action since being diagnosed with a strained right quad. Westbrook's last game was on August 11th, when he played 27 minutes and scored 20 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Westbrook's return can't come a moment too soon for Houston. The Rockets have blown fourth-quarter leads in back to back games and find themselves in a dog fight with Oklahoma City. Putting Westbrook back on the floor means there is one less shot for Houston.

The Rockets are taking more than 60 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. During game four, Houston took 58 three-point shots even if they went cold; it's apparent the Rockets have gotten comfortable playing a particular style.

On the other hand, Westbrook's ability to get into the paint will open up opportunities for all the other shooters on the floor, plus he's a 76 percent free-throw shooter, and part of his goal will be to get to the line as often as he can. While the Thunder has made 13 more free throws than the Rockets have attempted, Houston is still shooting 88 percent from the line.

Lu Dort will be tied up with James Harden as he should be, but it would be fun to watch Billy Donovan give him the chance to guard Westbrook if Westbrook is proving to be too much to handle.

Thunder/Rockets Sunday on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.