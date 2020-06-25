InsideTheThunder
Thunder Players Will be Well Protected in Orlando

Erik Gee

With the NBA "closely monitoring" the spiking COVID-19 numbers in Florida, the league is releasing its security plan for the upcoming reboot.  State and federal law enforcement agencies, along with contracted and venue secuity professionals will all be at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex to make sure all involved are following health and safety protocols.   

 According to  ESPN, campus locations will have secured perimeters, technological and security deployments, and a fusion center to monitor any threat that could arise. All venues and hotels will be off-limits to anyone without credentials; there will also be checkpoints and roving security inside and outside of the perimeter.  

For any leisure events outside the Wide World of Sports Complex, a former Special Operations Force professional will accompany the team to "provide a scalable safety bubble." Social media threats will be handled by Homeland Security, the NBA Global Security Operations Center, and Disney's security. 

Despite concerns over the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Florida, the NBA is all set to go at the end of July, and so far, no Thunder players are choosing to opt-out of playing. Let's hope for not only a new champion to be crowned but the health and safety for all those going to Orlando in the next few weeks.  

