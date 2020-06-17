Thunder Prepare for Life on the Road

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 20-11 away from the Peake this season. Only the Bucks, Lakers, and Raptors have better road records.

The fact that the Thunder is comfortable not sleeping in their beds is a good thing because, in a month, they will be experiencing the ultimate road trip. According to ESPN, a typical game day inside the bubble will resemble what life is like as a visitor in another city.

The Thunder will have team breakfast, followed by shoot around, lunch, free time in the afternoon, which is typically used to nap. Then it's back to the arena for games. Before the season shutting down, Oklahoma City went 3-0 vs. Pistons, Knicks, and Celtics all on the road.

Unlike a typical game day, players will dress in their hotels before they go to the arena and shower back in their rooms after games. For players who are not comfortable with all the toppings of the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex, there are options.

One is to forfeit pay for the rest of the season; the other is to be excused by the team and league for health risk. If an organization determines a player is at higher risk for COVID-19, they will fall into the protected category and will not lose salary.

Any player who wishes not to take part in the league's reboot must let teams and the union know by June 24th. A panel of three medical experts will review players' history and could determine if he falls into the higher risk category.

A player will have the option to challenge the pannel's ruling; however, if he is found to be at risk, he will not be docked pay.