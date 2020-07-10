Thunder Begin Practice on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have their first practice in Orlando Friday from 4-7 pm. According to the league's schedule, which came out on Wednesday, the Thunder will practice at the same time as the Kings and the Mavericks.

Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman is reporting that the Thunder also have another practice boked at 1 pm on Sunday. The team left for Disney on Wednesday to begin their mandatory quarantine.

Players must pass two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart, have no physical contact with teammates, and eat room service. Judging by the social media post from the Nuggets Troy Daniels, you might get better meals going into the Magic Kingdom itself.

Friday marks the first time since the league shutdown that the Thunder has been able to practice as a team. Head Coach Billy Donovan says that players have been diligent with their individual workouts. "

I think all these players are very, very competitive, and they love playing the game of basketball, and the opportunity to get back on the court is something I think that is important to all of them."...."Our guys have been very, very active in terms of utilizing the opportunity to come into the facility."

The Thunder will see action on July 24th when they scrimmage the Boston Celtics.

Harden and Westbrook Not With the Rockets

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that James Harden and Russell Westbrook did not make the trip to Orlando with Rockets. Charania says the former Thunder players will join their team at a later time.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.