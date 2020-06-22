So far Thunder Look Like a go for Orlando

NBA players have until Wednesday to notify their teams if they intend to stay home or go to Orlando. I have reached out to the Thunder to find out if anyone on their roster is discussing the option of sitting out, so far I have not heard back.

As of now, the Wizards' Davis Bertans and Trailbazlers' Trevor Ariza will be staying home. For Bertans, this is a matter of staying healthy for free agency.

Bertans has already suffered two Acl Injuries. He is having a career season averaging 15 points and shooting over 40 percent from the field and beyond the arc. The Wizards would like to keep him, and they are giving Bertans their full support.

Washington is also the ninth seed in the East, and five and a half games back of the Magic for the final playoff spot. The Wizards need to be four games back of Orlando to play in the elimination series.

Even if they were to make the playoffs, most likely, the Bucks would be waiting for them in the first round. Playing Milwaukee is not a recipe for playoff success. So by supporting Bertans, the Wizards give themselves a better chance to ink him during free agency.

Ariza, on the other hand, is involved in a custody battle for his 12-year-old son. Ariza is giving up between 1-1.8 million dollars, depending on if Portland makes the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Victor Oladipo will consider his options in the next 48 hours. Oladipo ruptured his quad last season and wants to see how it's holding up before committing to joining the Pacers for a possible playoff run.

Wojnarowski says that Oladipo wants to play, but he also wants to be confident that he's not taking any long term risk with the stopping of the season then the ramping up again. After playing in 36 games last season, Oladipo ruptured his quad in January of 2019 vs. the Raptors.

He returned this season a year after the injury to score nine points against the Bulls. Wojnarowski expects the Pacers to take it right up till the time they are supposed to depart for Orlando or maybe in Orlando before Olidapo makes a decision.