InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Oklahoma City Thunder Re-Open Team Facilities

Erik Gee

The Thunder Ion is re-opening today for voluntary workouts following the specific requirements and best practices the NBA and health care authorities have established. While out testing will be done through private resources our state and health authorities have given us the assurances that any test of players or essential staff or essential staff would not impact the needs of the community and have provided the written documentation that is required by the NBA to test players and essential staff.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Salary Cap Issues Could Make for a Different Looking Oklahoma City Thunder

The NBA salary cap is in flux. We'll tell you about the hard decisions Sam Presti will have to make.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul, The Donald Sterling Affair Was Bigger Than Basketball

Chris Paul and Will Packer are producing the new documentary Blackballed about the fallout from Donald Sterling's racially charged comments. We'll tell you why Paul had to speak up.

Erik Gee

Video: Does Westbrook's Place in History Say More About him or the Thunder

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix says Westbrook deserves to rate higher by ESPN When it comes to his place in NBA history. We'll tell you why that says more about the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul "We Miss the Game"

Chris Paul says players are missing basketball. We know you're missing the NBA, and we'll tell you what Paul has been watching to fill his time.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul Keeping in Regular Touch With NBPA Representatives

Chris Paul recently caught up with Sports Illustrated for a behind the scenes look at life in quarantine. Here are some of the highlights.

Erik Gee

Video: Kendrick Perkins Believes the Thunder Would Have Been a Dynasty had Kevin Durant Stayed in Oklahoma City

Former Thunder center Kendrick Perkins believes the Thunder would have been the next great dynasty had Kevin Durant stayed in Oklahoma City. We'll tell you if we agree.

Erik Gee

Video: Michael Jordan is Making Kevin Durant Look Good

The Last Dance is painting Michael Jordan as the pettiest athlete in NBA history and that's good for Kevin Durant.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul and Other Stars Want to Resume The Season

Thunder guard Chris Paul and his fellow starts want to start playing as long as proper safety precautions are in place.

Erik Gee

Video: Who's on the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mount Rushmore

We'll give you our four members of the Thunder who deserve to be on Oklahoma City's Mount Rushmore and tell you two more that could make the cut in the near future.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

Chris Paul is working with KFC to donate 200 meals a week to North Carolina Health Care Workers.

Erik Gee