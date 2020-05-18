Oklahoma City Thunder Re-Open Team Facilities
Erik Gee
The Thunder Ion is re-opening today for voluntary workouts following the specific requirements and best practices the NBA and health care authorities have established. While out testing will be done through private resources our state and health authorities have given us the assurances that any test of players or essential staff or essential staff would not impact the needs of the community and have provided the written documentation that is required by the NBA to test players and essential staff.