Oklahoma City's Wiggins Shows Prowess in Summer League Stint

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins has been an interesting development for Oklahoma City.

A second round selection for the Thunder in 2021, Wiggins came in and made a moderate impact, providing stingy defense and capable offense.

Unluckily for Wiggins, there’s plenty of players of his mold. But he’s shown in Summer League at the very least he’s a step ahead of his newest peers.

While Chet Holmgren was the star of the show, Wiggins finished with 100 percent shooting from the field in game one to go along with his patented defense.

He didn’t play in game two, before adding another near-perfect 4-for-5 night with 11 points and his patented on-ball defense.

Most simply, Wiggins looks controlled, at ease, and a fair step ahead of most of the competition.

For a player of his caliber, it’s not the end-all be-all, but his comfortability is certainly a good sign for his short-term outlook on Oklahoma City’s roster.

The former Maryland guard would likely function on the NBA roster similarly to his role with the Summer League squad, cutting and slashing off-ball offensively, staying consistent and hustling defensively both on and off-ball in order to create havoc and opportunities for OKC.

Wiggins likely has a long way to go before carving out a legitimate role with this Thunder squad. But any signs of regressions wouldn't have boded well for upcoming decisions Sam Presti and the organization will need to make.

The Thunder now have three roster cuts to make, and then look to their preseason slate in early October.

