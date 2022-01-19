On Guard: Thunder Could Look to Bolster Guard Depth at Deadline

The Thunder have their starting guards, but depth is important in the NBA, especially with talented guards looking for new homes.

The Thunder guards are the cornerstone of the roster, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.

With talented 3-point specialists, young guards entering their prime and guards with interior skills, OKC could use the deadline to bolster depth and settle some needs.

Here are some guards the Thunder could target at the deadline:

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports The Thunder need 3-point shooting, and Buddy Hield is as good as they come. Hield is a career 40% 3-point shooter who has been looking for a new home. While the Kings are shopping him, they’ve been hesitant in actually trading him. Hield is averaging 15.6 points per game this season off the bench. While Hield is looking to start, he could break into the lineup for the Thunder or be a sixth man. Hield is under a massive contract, being owed $22.5 million this season. The. $20.5 million and $18.6 million the subsequent two seasons. Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Caris LeVert had a breakout year with Nets in 2020-21 and has since built onto that success. LaVert would be a huge young addition for a player in the midst of his prime. LeVert is averaging 18 points per game and 4.2 assists this season while playing 31 games for the Pacers. The Pacers are shopping their main trio, but of the three, LeVert might be the most likely to be shipped. LeVert is owed around $18 million the next two seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Talen Horton-Tucker Talen Horton-Tucker has been a useful piece off of the Lakers bench, and could provide the same impact in OKC. Horton-Tucker can play both shooting guard and small forward while also sticking to the young theme across the Thunder roster. Horton-Tucker isn’t the best 3-point shooter, shooting just under 27% for his career, but has other valuable aspects to his game. His interior game is strong with floor spacing and finishing. Horton-Tucker is averaging 10.6 points per game this season. Horton-Tucker is under contract until 2022-23 with a player option for 2023-24.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.