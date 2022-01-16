On the Block: 3 Centers the Thunder Could Target at Deadline

With the assets to trade for a key player at the trade deadline, the center position could be one to target.

Oklahoma City has the assets to make deals for most anyone on the trade block to help the rebuilding process.

A position on the docket for the Thunder could be the center spot. With no true center in the rotation for the future Sam Presti could make a move for one.

Here are some possible options.

Myles Turner | Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Myles Turner is the mold of a new age NBA center. Not only can he play traditional center, but he can also stretch the floor. The Pacers have been rumored to be exploring deals for Turner and former two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. The Thunder have loads of draft picks and young talent to produce a package for Turner to come to OKC. Turner is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range this season. The 7.1 boards would be second behind Josh Giddey on the Thunder and the points would fall to third on the team. Turner is owed $18 million this season and next. Nicolas Claxton | Brooklyn Nets Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Nicolas Claxton was drafted with the first pick of the second round during the 2019 NBA Draft. Since then, he has been trying to carve a role for himself in the league. Claxton has played in 20 of the Nets' games this season, averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Claxton is a key piece for the Nets, but most players in a role similar to Claxton’s in the NBA aren’t out of reach for the Thunder with the assets and the will to possibly push forward the rebuilding process. Claxton is eligible for restricted free agency and a $2.2 million qualifying offer this summer. Mason Plumlee | Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports The Thunder have a young core of talented forwards or stretch to the center position like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby who could benefit from the experience of someone like Mason Plumlee. Plumlee, 31, has been used in that same leadership role with the Hornets while he has mentored Kai Jones and Vernon Carey Jr. this seson. To this point in the 2021-22 campaign, Plumee is scoring 6.6 points per game while adding 7.1 rebounds in just under 25 minutes per contest. One thing to consider with him is the $18.3 million he's owed through next season.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.