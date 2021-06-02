On This Day: Durant helps Thunder even series with Spurs

On this day in Thunder history, Kevin Durant helped even the odds in the 2012 Western Conference Finals with a 36-point performance.

Love him or hate him, Kevin Durant has perfected his craft.

This was especially true on the night of June 2, 2012, when Durant scored 18 of his 36 points in the final quarter to propel the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The win would even the series at 2-2, and give some breathing room to a Thunder squad that was once down 0-2.

Durant finished 13-for-20 from the field, just 1-for-2 from 3-point land and 9-for-9 from the charity stripe.

Sharing the hardwood with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, Durant stole the show.

"When a player that talented gets hot, it's really hard to contain," San Antonio legend Manu Ginobili said. "We tried different things and they didn't work.

"He scored a bunch in a short period of time. When we tried to blitz or really help, he kicked it and they made big shots.”

Serge Ibaka was essential to Oklahoma City’s operation that night, finishing a perfect 11-for-11 from the floor to pour on 26 points.

Only three players came off the Thunder bench. James Harden led with 11 points.

Tim Duncan led San Antonio with 21 points, following by rookie Kawhi Leonard with 17.

Teams are 27-401 when facing an 0-2 deficit in the NBA playoffs. The Thunder, as we know, added themselves to the ranks that season.