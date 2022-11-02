One Giant Leap for the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really started to make a case for himself as one of the best young players in the NBA. While he wasn’t named to an All-Star team or voted Most Improved Player, the Canadian guard clearly had taken a significant step forward.

Watch any game last year, and you’ll see the slinky 6-foot-6 guard blazing past his defenders from a standstill and using his extended strides to get anywhere he wants to be. That ability to create at will, combined with his finishing package and improved passing chops left viewers raving about his game.

And through seven games, he appears to have taken another giant leap forward.

In 2021-22, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 25.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per 36 minutes across 56 games. The shooting splits were 45.3% from the field, 30% from three, and 81% from the line. Defensively, he averaged just 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks — nothing stellar.

A quick glance at his statistics through his first six games of 2022-23 reveals improvements in several major areas.

Defense

The main talking point about Gilgeous-Alexander’s game this year has been his improved defense.

The past couple of years, defending opposing players while shouldering Oklahoma City’s offensive load seemed incredibly challenging for the up-and-coming guard. The tape showed that he wasn’t as engaged when it came time to contain his assignments and the energy just wasn’t there when it came to make a proper rotation or closeout.

Well, all of that appears to have changed this year. He’s now making the effort and putting up much more of a fight, actively seeking to be a defensive playmaker. That activity has turned into an increase in output as he is currently producing 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes and he’s doing so with a significant bump in both usage and minutes.

Playmaking and Ball-Handling

After averaging 5.9 assists and 2.9 turnovers per game, Gilgeous-Alexander is currently posting a 6.8/3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio through his first six matches, despite the Oklahoma City Thunder posting the fourth-worst field goal percentage in the league.

His 6.8 assists per game rank top 20 in the NBA while his turnover percentage is the fourth lowest for players who have a usage percentage of 30% or more. Only Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam, and Trae Young have taken care of the ball better.

And with Oklahoma City yet to have a significant rim-runner, roll threat, or consistent floor spacer to pair with Gilgeous-Alexander to leverage, the playmaking numbers become that much more impressive.

Scoring and Shooting

Not counting guys who have played less than five games and excluding Isaiah Joe and his extremely outlier performance versus Dallas a few days ago, Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31.5 points per 36 minutes currently ranks fifth in the league, behind only Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetekounmpo, and Damian Lillard. He’s just ahead of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum.

And he’s doing this on much-improved efficiency while taking more shots than he did last year. So far, he’s posting a 51.8 field goal percentage while taking 3.4 more shots per 36 minutes. His 3-point percentage has only slightly increased, however. From beyond the arc, Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 1.8% better but is taking just 3.7 triples per 36 compared to his 5.5 last year.

The mid-range scoring shouldn’t go unmentioned either. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander shot just 43.7% and only took 2.1 mid-range shots per game. This season, he’s nearly doubled his attempts, and shooting a remarkable 54.2% from four shots per contest. Out of players that are shooting three or more mid-range shots per game, Gilgeous-Alexander’s efficiency ranks sixth, just behind DeMar DeRozan.

Oh, and while his free throw attempts per 36 are slightly down, Gilgeous-Alexander has been remarkably efficient this season converting his shots from the charity stripe. He’s still going to line 6.8 times per game, which ranks just outside of the top 20, and he’s hitting a career-best 97.6%. That is the best mark in the league when filtering out players that have shot less than 14 free throws.

Moving Forward

Yes, the season is young and there are many games yet to be played. But the Thunder’s franchise guard has been absolutely phenomenal, stepping up and engineering the youngest team in the NBA to two straight comebacks and giving them a four-game win streak.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can continue to keep this same level of play up for most of the year, and the Thunder continue to outperform expectations, he’s all but a lock to make the All-Star roster for the first time in his young career.

