Opinion: Bazley, Pokusevski’s Preseason Performances Aren’t Cause for Concern

Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski had underwhelming or reminiscent performances in Monday night's preseason opener, but it's no cause for concern.

Repeat after me: preseason performances don't dictate a player's future.

Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski each had underwhelming preseason performances on Monday night's 113-97 loss to the fiery Charlotte Hornets.

Bazley played a total of 16 minutes, shooting 0-for-4 from the field and failing to record a point. He did however nab five rebounds, dish out one assist and grab three steals.

It was a stat-line that was a little too familiar of Bazley’s rookie season for the likes of those who remember his significantly better end to his sophomore campaign.

Bazley has what most believe to be a make-or-break third season incoming.

But one 21-year-old’s preseason performance isn’t indicative of an entire impending 82-game season. The tools are still there for Bazley to make a jump, and who’s to say increased productivity wouldn’t happen amidst his season slate.

The same could be said for Pokusevski, who at times reverted to his early rookie year form, turning the ball over and getting out of position defensively.

Pokusevski however, continued to show flashes of what his game could be, nailing two 3-pointers to finished with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Pokusevski is also younger than nearly all of the NBA’s most recent draft class, despite spending a majority of his past year playing for the Oklahoma City Blue and short stints with the Thunder.

Both Bazley and Pokusevski will have plenty of opportunities to prove themselves, more than likely over many more years. But career’s aren’t made off single preseason performances.

Oklahoma City will next take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

