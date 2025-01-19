Ousmane Dieng Shows Promise in Rare Meaningful Minutes for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has had a terrific start to the season despite Friday night’s deflating loss to Dallas. When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the lineup, it gives the Thunder a true engine that makes everything go. It was pretty obvious that the team badly missed his services.
Overall, though, the team has matched Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise. The role players have stepped up in a big way and there have been a handful of surprise contributors. One player who we haven’t heard a lot, that could’ve made an impact, is former lottery pick Ousmane Dieng.
Dieng hasn’t had the quickest start to his NBA career, and many anticipated this was the year he could make the leap as a role player. It has looked eerily similar to his first two years in the league, though.
On Friday night, however, Dieng’s number was called early. After a few trips between the OKC Blue, Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate, and the Thunder’s bench, he was ready to make the most of his opportunity. In just six minutes, Dieng added eight points, a rebound and an assist. He drilled two triples, going 2-for-3 from long range.
He’s only averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds on 33.3% from the floor, but Friday night is another example of the player he can be. All he has ever needed to do to secure minutes with the Thunder is knock down open triples. His length always helps and he’s a solid connector on the floor. His shot has just been so inconsistent.
With the Thunder’s rise to the top, Dieng’s opportunities could be dwindling. He might not have many chances to make another impact. What he did in Dallas is exactly what he needs to do moving forward, though. Making the most of every opportunity is how he can prove he still belongs.
