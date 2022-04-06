Pacers close gap with OKC for Fourth Seed in Reverse Standings

The Thunder are in a tight race for top 3 lottery odds in the reverse standings after a win over the Blazers.

When it comes to the reverse standings, Oklahoma City has been its own worst enemy.

Heading into Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Thunder needed to lose and then would’ve been tied with the Pistons for the third-highest lottery odds. However, the Thunder came back from down 20 to win pushing their record to 24-55.

Of the current three teams ahead of the Thunder, the Pistons, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets, both the Magic and Rockets played on Tuesday as well. The Magic stole a 120-115 win over Cleveland to move to 21-59. While the Rockets now sit with the best odds for the No. 1 pick after losing 118-105 to Brooklyn.

With the win, the Thunder is now one game behind the Pistons for the third-best lottery odds and three games back from the Magic for second-best odds. The Pistons are two games behind the Magic, while the Magic is one game behind Houston as the regular season comes to a close.

Behind OKC, Portland is two games in front of the Kings for the reverse six-seed. The Pacers are in the reverse fifth-seed one game behind OKC.

Here are the full reverse standings:

Houston Rockets, 20-60

Orlando Magic, 21-59

Detroit Pistons, 23-56

Oklahoma City Thunder, 24-55

Indiana Pacers, 25-55

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-52

Sacramento Kings, 29-50

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-48

San Antonio Spurs, 34-45

New York Knicks, 35-44

Washington Wizards, 35-44

New Orleans Pelicans, 34-44

Los Angeles Clippers, 39-40

Brooklyn Nets, 41-38

