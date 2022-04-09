Skip to main content

Pair of 10-Day Contract’s Star in Thunder’s Road Defeat

Jaylen Hoard and Georgios Kalaitzakis led the short-handed Thunder against the star-less Lakers.

The Thunder ran out of gas in Los Angeles Friday night, falling to the Lakers 120-101.

Oklahoma City was within striking distance for the majority of the game, but the Lakers used a strong fourth quarter en route to victory. Los Angeles outscored OKC 30-19 in the final frame.

The Thunder played just six players Friday night, five of them playing over 40 minutes. The Lakers played nine players, giving the starters a little more of a break.

OKC’s main issue tonight was 3-point shooting as the Thunder really struggled to score down the stretch. On the night, OKC shot just 6-of-29 from behind the 3-point line, good for 20.7%.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The Lakers were led by Stanley Johnson with 21 points, but it was truly a team effort. Eight players scored in double digits for Los Angeles.

Jaylen Hoard and Georgios Kalaitzakis combined for 52 of the Thunder’s 101 points, leading the top performers:

Georgios Kalaitzakis

Georgios Kalaitzakis

Kalaitzakis has been another extremely impressive 10-day contract for Oklahoma City. In three games with the Thunder, he’s averaging 17.7 points and three assists.

Friday night, Kalaitzakis set a career-high of 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting. He’s shown streaky shooting tendencies, but was once again able to knock down two triples.

The 23-year-old did some of his best work in transition. He seemed to always be one step ahead of the defense. Kalaitzakis is proving he deserves another contract in the NBA, whether that be with the Thunder or with another team.

Jaylen Hoard

Jaylen Hoard

Thunder fans have gotten very familiar with Hoard and his big stat lines over the last few weeks. With big performance after big performance, it’s safe to say Hoard has made the most of his short contract.

Friday night, the Wake Forest product poured in 27 points and 17 rebounds. Hoard was an efficient 13-of-23 on the evening. The monster double-double numbers were a game high for both points and rebounds.

Since he signed his 10-day contract with the Thunder, Hoard has averaged 17.8 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. In those five games, he’s notched two 20 point performances and two outings snatching 20 rebounds.

Hoard was counted on to play heavy minutes Friday night with so many rotation players sidelined. The third-year forward played 46 minutes against the Lakers.

Oklahoma City wraps up the 2021-22 season Sunday in Los Angeles, as the Thunder face off against the Clippers at 8:30 p.m.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Jaylen Hoard Headlines in Hollywood, Not Enough as Thunder Fall to Lakers

By Ben Creider15 minutes ago
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Draft Coverage

NBA Reverse Standings: Final Records Wrapping Up

By Derek Parker17 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Is There a Russell Westbrook Trade That Makes Sense for OKC?

By Sam LaneApr 8, 2022
OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Anthony Davis
News

Thunder Gameday: First of Two Games in Los Angeles

By Nick CrainApr 8, 2022
Olivier sari
News

A Look Back at Olivier Sarr’s Time in OKC

By Sam LaneApr 7, 2022
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Video

WATCH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Bookends Rookie Year in Utah

By Christine ButterfieldApr 7, 2022
Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Time For A Center in Oklahoma City?

By Nick CrainApr 7, 2022
Isaiah Roby
News

3-Point Shooting Explodes as Thunder Blown Out by Jazz

By Chris BeckerApr 7, 2022