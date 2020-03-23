Pelicans' Griffin Optimistic Season Will Return

New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is optimistic about the NBA getting back to business. During a recent interview with Fox Sports Southwest Griffin said: "With everything changing so quickly, everything is in a state of flux that I think it would be premature for the NBA to say what it ultimately looks like."

"I do know unequivocally that the league is very mindful of the idea of getting back to playing. The idea of canceling a season is not all on their minds, and we're modeling every possible thing we can for how we can deliver a product to the fans."..." Quite frankly, we're all going to need a diversion in the future."

"(But) until we can get to a point where we think we've got containment of (the coronavirus), we're going to continue to stay locked down."..." Hopefully, we'll get to a point where we can come back sooner rather than later."

Maybe the new Xpert Xpress test, which is supposed to produce results in 45 minutes, will make players and owners more confident about getting back on the court. Adam Silver is laying out three possible options for the NBA.

Return with fans, play in empty arenas, or possibly players going head to head for charity. Silver echoed Griffin's sentiments when he told Rachel Nicols, "people are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

WWE and AEW are both holding events without fans, and the longer the association continues to lose money, the owners and players will think of ways to recoup losses.

