Pokusevski’s Assist Numbers Could be a Sign of Breakout

Aleksej Pokusevski is dishing out the love.

Pokusevski’s been fighting for a bigger role with OKC this season as he continues to look to break out into the player the Thunder imagined when drafting him.

In the Thunder’s preseason, Poku has looked masterful at times and has seemingly locked up a possible starting job when the regular season rolls around.

His improvements have shined through over the off-season, including his passing ability. It was on full display in OKC’s most recent game against Macabbi Ra’anana. The 7-footwr dished out 10 assists en route to notching a double-double with 15 points. He also grabbed six rebounds.

As the probable Thunder four in the starting lineup having a player the size of Pokusevski with a skill set to be able to pass the ball and play some on the perimeter is a huge advantage.

The Serbian prospect has 18 total assists through four games, giving him an average of 4.5 per, with a preseason high of 10. For his career Pokusevski is a 2.2 assists per game player, if he’s able to elevate that throughout the season, he’ll be a huge part for OKC in their success for the future.

Poku has also been prominent in rebounding and scoring for OKC as well. He’s not the most prolific in either, but he does enough to fill his due.

Pokusevski is just 20-years-old and seems more primed than ever to take a major leap forward in his skills this season. With OKC inching back to competing, his recent rise could be exactly what the Thunder need to take the next step sooner rather than later.

The Thunder have patiently waited — as expected — for Pokusevski’s break out, and it seems to be drawing closer with his elevated assist numbers leading the way as he prepares to lock down a starting job as the regular season approaches.

