Popular Sports Analyst Predicts Conference Finals Berth for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are viewed by many NBA observers as one of the league's primary championship contenders heading into the 2024-25 season.
Following an impressive showing last year that saw a young OKC squad win 57 games, earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and sweep the New Orleans Pelicans before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, the Thunder looked poised for another impressive performance.
Fox Sports analyst and former Bleacher Report senior writer Ric Bucher seems to agreed, noting on a recent podcast that he believes Mark Daigneault's team will easily surpass its win total from last season.
"The line on them is set at 56.5 (wins), and while that seems high, see them reaching 60 wins, and I don't think it's going to be that hard," Bucher said. "I like everything about them. I am ready to put them in the Western Conference Finals right now with the best record in the league."
In addition to the team's success last year, Bucher's claim that the Thunder are ready for a run to the conference finals is also aided by Oklahoma City's offseason additions.
Sam Presti and company shed Josh Giddey, who was an awkward fit in Daigneault's system, while adding two highly regarded role players in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder are as deep and complete of a team (as) there is in the league," Bucher said. "Adding (Isaiah) Hartenstein gives them the one thing they were missing last year aside from experience — that's size. Someone that can take up the pounding around the paint and give Chet Holmgren a little bit of relief."
Adding two veteran pieces with postseason experience to a roster fresh off of a 57-win season seems like a recipe for success as OKC heads into 2024-25 with a chance to make a deep postseason run.
