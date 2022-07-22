Skip to main content

Post NBA Summer League Rookie of the Year Odds

Following a first look at the upcoming rookie class, let's check in on the Rookie of the Year odds.

NBA Summer League has now come to an end, as nearly every one of the top rookies had a chance to showcase their skills. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams had fantastic showings, proving to be worth lottery selections. 

While Ousmane Dieng looked very raw, he also flashed the high upside that showed why Oklahoma City was keen on him. 

Following this stretch of performances, where do the odds sit entering training camp?

The latest Fanduel Sportsbook odds have been released, which gives props to several Thunder rookies.

  • Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic): +330
  • Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): +420
  • Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings): +650
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets): +700
  • Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons): +800
  • Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers): +1200
  • Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers): +2700
  • Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans): +3000
  • Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards): +3300
  • Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks): +4000
  • Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200
  • Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200
  • Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers): +4200
  • Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons): +4200
  • Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets): +4500
  • Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs): +5500
  • AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks): +5500
  • Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs): +6500
  • Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat): +6500

Holmgren has the second-highest odds as of now, with Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero being the only rookie ahead of him. Williams and Dieng both sit just outside of the top ten, meaning they're projected to be potential candidates for an NBA All-Rookie honor. 

Only time will tell, but with three lottery selections for the Thunder, there's a good chance they end up with the top rookie in this class for the upcoming season.

