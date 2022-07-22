Post NBA Summer League Rookie of the Year Odds

NBA Summer League has now come to an end, as nearly every one of the top rookies had a chance to showcase their skills. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams had fantastic showings, proving to be worth lottery selections.

While Ousmane Dieng looked very raw, he also flashed the high upside that showed why Oklahoma City was keen on him.

Following this stretch of performances, where do the odds sit entering training camp?

The latest Fanduel Sportsbook odds have been released, which gives props to several Thunder rookies.

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic): +330

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): +420

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings): +650

Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets): +700

Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons): +800

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers): +1200

Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers): +2700

Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans): +3000

Johnny Davis (Washington Wizards): +3300

Jaden Hardy (Dallas Mavericks): +4000

Ousmane Dieng (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200

Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): +4200

Ochai Agbaji (Cleveland Cavaliers): +4200

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons): +4200

Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets): +4500

Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs): +5500

AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks): +5500

Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs): +6500

Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat): +6500

Holmgren has the second-highest odds as of now, with Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero being the only rookie ahead of him. Williams and Dieng both sit just outside of the top ten, meaning they're projected to be potential candidates for an NBA All-Rookie honor.

Only time will tell, but with three lottery selections for the Thunder, there's a good chance they end up with the top rookie in this class for the upcoming season.

