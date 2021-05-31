Potential Future Thunder Player Shines in EuroLeague Final

EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic lived up to the billing in the EuroLeague Finals, beating FC Barcelona 86-81.

Vasilije Micic is a EuroLeague Champion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder own the draft rights for the 6-foot-6 Serbian point guard, and he showed the world why the NBA has been trying to coax him across the pond.

Named the EuroLeague MVP last week, he gave a performance deserving of the honor. Leading all scorers with 25 points, Micic’s Anadolu Efes Istanbul topped FC Barcelona 86-81.

Micic dominated the game without sinking into the role of volume scorer, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep. The 27-year-old also pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped another three steals for Anadolu Efes.

Logging nearly 35 minutes of action, Micic saved his best for last as he was massive for his team in the fourth quarter.

Scoring 10 of his 25 points in the final frame, Micic also swiped a steal and drew four fouls to help close out the victory.

READ MORE:

Micic topped familiar faces on the other side, as Pau Gasol played 13 minutes in the loss for Barcelona, and former Thunder player Alex Abrines also featured.

Abrines scored just two points in 10 minutes of action, both coming from the free throw line after he attempted just one 3-pointer.

Micic will now have to make the decision of making the transition to the NBA this late in his career or staying the course and continuing to star in Europe.

But if he does migrate over to the States, his destination will be to link up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Mark Daigneault in Oklahoma City.