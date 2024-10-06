Preseason Could Help OKC Thunder Make Decision on Open Roster Spot
Oklahoma City is a championship favorite, but the preseason can still be a valuable tool.
After winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the West last season, the Thunder revamped their roster over the offseason. With major additions Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder have solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the league going into the 2024-25 season.
While the Thunder also made plenty of roster moves in the draft, there is still one thing the team did not do this offseason. Entering training camp, the Thunder still have one open roster spot.
It would make sense for the Thunder to enter the regular season with an open spot. The extra space would allow the Thunder to sign someone easily in a pinch or give the team flexibility to trade for someone.
Along with the flexibility to add someone at any point, Oklahoma City could use the preseason slate to its advantage. The Thunder have one of the deepest rosters in the league and filled its largest voids already this offseason.
However, it is a luxury to have another player ready to go in case of emergency. For example, the Thunder signed Bismack Biyombo and Mike Muscala near the end of last season to have extra options at center in the postseason.
With Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams set to miss time in the preseason, the Thunder can assess its options down low and decide whether they are comfortable with the group they have. Considering Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein will get the bulk of those minutes, Oklahoma City should be fine there. With the loss of Josh Giddey, the Thunder could try to put more players into a playmaking role in the preseason.
Considering there is a desire for Holmgren and Jalen Williams to have the ball and create more, there might not be an immediate need for another playmaker, particularly if someone such as Cason Wallace can take another step in that area.
Ultimately, Oklahoma City will likely use the final roster spot on a specialist or a locker room presence if it chooses to sign someone not already in the organization. With two-way players earning their way onto the Thunder’s 15-man roster in recent years, the preseason could be an audition for those three guys to make that leap.
