Preseason Gives Tre Mann a Chance to Rebound After Summer League Struggles

Tre Mann needs a mental boost.

Mann posted impressive numbers in his rookie season after seeing a big rise in playing time due to injuries with key guards.

However, the hot streak didn’t stretch into the off-season. Mann entered his second Summer League stint with Oklahoma City looking to show off his skills and earn more minutes when the regular season comes around. Mann struggled.

His shots weren’t falling and he wasn’t having a major impact on the lineup during his time in the Summer League.

He showed some flashes of what he showed last season, but overall he took a hit. Mann possesses a quick burst and ability to finish, he also has a decent jumper, which he showcased at times, including a couple of 30-point performances.

The Summer League is now behind the Thunder — likely to the relief of Mann — and the team now looks forward to the preseason. The Thunder begin their short preseason slate on Oct. 3 against Denver.

The games gives OKC and more importantly Mann a chance to rebuild confidence and momentum heading into the grueling 2022-23 slate of games.

Mann averaged 10.4 points, nearly three rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He finished his season shooting 36% from 3-point range and 39.3% from the field.

Mann’s shooting didn’t take off last season with his overall mark under 40% but there’s promise in his jumper, he shot 42.2% from the field in his two seasons at Florida including 45.9% in his final campaign with the Gators.

Mann is only 21-years-old leaving plenty of time for him to develop into his potential, which is high.

Mann will likely be a key piece off the bench this season for Oklahoma City with the starting guards fairly set after last season, but will see plenty of court time to rebound from a rough Summer League and continue to grow entering his second year in the NBA.

A rough Summer League makes the preseason more important for Mann to rebuild momentum heading to the regular season, but overall pressure to perform at a high level isn’t high as the Thunder enter the year healthy and revamped.

