Thunder/Rockets Playoff Preview

Erik Gee

Tonight at 5:30, the Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets in game one of the Western Conference quarterfinals. Michael Shapiro of Inside the Rockets and Erik Gee of Inside the Thunder break down what it means for both teams to have suffered significant injuries before tonight's tip-off. 

Lu Dort is dealing with a sprained right knee, and Russell Westbrook has a strained right quad that could keep him sidelined for a "few games" according to the Houston Chronicle. 

Billy Donovan was going to defend James Harden by committee; even if Dort was healthy now, guys like Hamidou Dilallo get to step up and play the hero. 

Diallo is relishing the opportunity to guard the former MVP. "These are the type of things we workout for every day."..."It's gonna be an interesting series, but we just gotta prepare and get ready and follow the game plan."

Tonight we will also see if the Thunder can go toe to toe with Houston playing "small ball."  Rookie Darius Bazley is getting time at center due to Nerlens Noel and Steven Adams both missing time during seeding games.  

Bazley gives the Thunder a stretch five when called into action. If he plays his more natural position of power forwarded, Mike Muscala is proving he draw defenders out along the perimeter as well. 

Bazley doesn't have a ''preference" to where Donovan puts him on the floor, but says there are advantages when he plays in the middle. "A plus that does come out of me playing the five is that a lot of five men are a lot bigger than me and often times slower."..."So I have a bit of an advantage on the offensive side."

One thing to look for tonight, if the Thunder is down in the second or third quarter by double digits and needs a spark, does Donovan bring in his best lineup with the three ball-handlers, Danilo Gallinari and Adams?

If it's all about winning, then nothing should be off the table. 

Thunder/Rockets tonight at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal. 

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

