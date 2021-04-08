Preview: Thunder take on Cavaliers on 4-game skid

The Thunder are set to see Cleveland's dynamic guard duo Thursday night.

Oklahoma City has now lost 4 straight games, placing them at 13th in the Western Conference.

The Thunder will have the opportunity to match up with another struggling team in the Cavaliers, who have lost seven of their last ten games. With how close the records are, this game will have major implications on final standings and lottery odds for both teams.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 2-point underdogs to Cleveland. The total over/under is 212 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Cavaliers have one of the best young guard pairs in the NBA in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

The duo combines for 40.6 points and 10.1 assists per game, and will be tough to stop. If the Thunder are going to have success, it starts on the defensive end by slowing down these two former lottery picks.

Cleveland turns the ball over more than all but two teams in the NBA, meaning Oklahoma City will have opportunities to capitalize on errors.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-31) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (18-32)

WHEN:

Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Thunder rookies Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon have taken their games to the next level recently.

Against the Hornets, Pokusevski broke an Oklahoma City rookie record with seven made 3-pointers. Additionally, Pokusevski and Maledon became the first players under 20 years old in NBA history to have 25+ points in the same game. Look for this young Thunder duo to continue their hot streak against the Cavaliers.