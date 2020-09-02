Rachel Nichols: Paul, Just so Damn Exceptional in the Clutch

As we approach Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, now is as good a time as any to revisit the events of last Summer. In July of 2019, the Houston Rockets sent Chris Paul two first-round picks (2024, 2026), and two draft swaps to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook.

After watching Chris Paul on Monday night lead the Thunder to another clutch win, it's fair to ask if Daryl Morey still thinks he got the better end of that deal. Rachel Nichols of ESPN said on Tuesday's edition of the Jump the Rockets were willing to make a massive bet on Westbrook over Paul, and so far (in this series), it's not paying off.

Here's Nichols quote:

"Russ didn't even play in the first four games due to a quad injury, and while that is hardly his fault, it's relevant since one of the knocks on Chris in Houston was that he was too injury prone."..."Fast-forward to game fame Russ was back, but clearly rusty, chipping in just seven points."

"And then last night in Game 6, yeah, it wasn't' great in the game's final six minutes Westbrook air-balled a jumper, then he missed a lay-up even more costly he kept coughing up the ball."... "Russ would end the night with seven turnovers, two of which came down the stretch."

"Houston down two just 12.9 seconds remaining, the Rockets had the ball the chance to send the game to overtime or win it outright, except instead of making sure James Harden that the chance to shoot, Russ drove toward the basket, met a bunch of traffic and threw a wild pass to Robert Covington that he really had no chance of catching."

Nichols points out that even though James Harden only shot twice in the final four minutes of Game 6, it's hard not to focus on Westbrook's mistakes since "The guy they traded away to get him was, once again, just so damn exceptional in the clutch."

Paul scored 8 of the Thunder's final 12 points, including the two go-ahead free throws. If the Rockets win tonight, Morey will feel justified in making the trade, until the Rockets have to face the Lakers in the next round.

As for Paul Nichols says, "Win or lose this series, he has made it clear "upgrading" from Chris Paul, that is a tough bet."

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.