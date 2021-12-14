Report Card: Thunder Centers Failing While Guards and Forwards Pass the Test

Class is in session for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the first third of the season nears its end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has played 26 games in the regular season and have had their fair share of highs and lows.

With nearly a third of the season over with, the Thunder’s lineup has had time to settle into the season, and just like in the classroom it comes with grades.

Here are how the position groups of the Thunder have graded out over the first 26 games of the season.

Guards: B+

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear leader of the Thunder's guard unit. Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to the Thunder guards, three key names headline the position group. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and rookie Josh Giddey are the centerpieces. All three are at different stages of their careers, as SGA is attempting to take the next step to earning NBA All-Star honors and Giddey is trying to begin making a name for himself at the highest level.

SGA and Giddey combine to lead the Thunder in all three major statistical categories of points, rebounds and assists. Gilgeous-Alexander is producing a team high 21.2 points per game, while Giddey leads in rebounds (6.7 per game) and assists (5.8 per game).

Giddey also leads the Thunder in steals. The only things keeping the Thunder guards away from an A grade are SGA and Giddey producing a high number of turnovers, along with the guard depth being inconsistent this season.

Dort, who is on the rise as an NBA talent, is filling into the a primary scorer role for OKC behind SGA, and has done it well to this point in the season. Dort is second on th team in points per game with 17.

The Thunder’s guards, while top heavy, have played the best and carry the main scoring load for the young team.

Forwards: B-

Darius Bazley has helped propel the Thunder forwards to success. Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder’s depth at forward is a strong suit for the team, despite not having top talent. On most nights, the Thunder use a starting lineup consisting of two forwards, Darius Bazley and Jerimiah Robinson-Earl.

OKC plays Robinson-Earl at the five, but he’s listed as a forward and is undersized for an NBA center. Bazley is having an inconsistent, yet above average start to the season for his role with the team. He’s averaging 8.8 points per game and pulling down 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Robinson-Earl is exceeding expectations this season after being drafted near the top of the second round of the 2021 NBA draft. The rookie has earned a starting spot in the Thunder rotation, taking over for Derrick Favors, and is averaging seven points and nearly six rebounds per game.

The forward group also includes two crucial bench pieces for the OKC rotation. Mike Muscala leads the team in 3-point percentage and Kenrich Williams has proven to be a spark plug off the bench for the Thunder, carving out his role in the organization.

The forwards might be the deepest group for the Thunder and provide a solid compliment for the guards.

Centers: D

Isaiah Roby is one of a couple of Thunder players that can stretch to play center. Alonzo Adams/ USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder’s worst position group is the center position. It’s not because of underwhelming play, but rather the lack of a true center on the roster.

The Thunder don’t have a traditional NBA-level center on roster with forwards normally filling in the five spot in the Thunder lineup. Favors, Muscala and Robinson-Earl are the closest thing to centers on this team, but are all built more toward the typical power forward.

Isaiah Roby is another player has filled the role of center, clocking in at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds. Roby, who has also spent time in the G League this season, is another undersized big that's having to help fill the void.

