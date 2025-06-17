Report: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Suffers Potential Calf Strain Amid Finals
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton is believed to have suffered a strain calf, and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity.
Haliburton has dealt with various injuries in the Finals, earlier in the series seemingly tweaking his ankle. A calf strain, though — likely suffered in Game 5 — would be much more serious, and puts his status moving forward in jeopardy. Calf strains can be especially finicky to deal with, and can typically be easily re-aggravated.
Haliburton is an obviously large part of the Pacers' system and success so far this year, functioning as the lead ball-handler and table-setter in one of the league's best offenses. In Game 1, he hit the step-back midrange shot to effectively steal the game in OKC, and is one of the best passers in the league.
Haliburton’s potential injury makes some sense given his play in Game 5, which saw him look a step slow on the Thunder’s stingy perimeter defenders. He scored just four points in total, doing so without making a field goal in going 0-for-6.
The Thunder lead the series 3-2 following Jalen Williams’ 40-point outburst in Game 5, along with the Thunder’s MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continuing to play at an elite level.
Game 6 will be played on Thursday, June 19. An if-necessary Game 7 would be Sunday, June 22.