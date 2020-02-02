Report: Knicks High on Dennis Schroder

It's one line at the end of a Stefan Bondy story about Marcus Morris, but it's enough to send Thunder fans into a frenzy. Bondy reports that the Knicks are looking for a point guard and are high on Dennis Schroder.

Who wouldn't be high on Dennis Schroder? Among bench players this season, he is first in points and plus-minus, he's also 4th in assist and threes. Those stats are per Stat Muse. And while we're using that as a source, Sat Muse also reports that at 19.1 points per game, Schroder is on pace to have the highest-scoring season off the bench for the Thunder/Sonics in the three-point era. Friday night Schroder scored 24 vs. the Suns, was his 11th straight game to score 10 or more off the bench, which is the longest streak in the Thunder history.

The Knicks are 14-36 and eight games out of the playoffs. Schroder has proven that he's more than capable of running his own team and New York, much like Oklahoma City is stocked with point guards. It is not clear if they would like to part with Frank Ntilikina, Elfird Payton, or Dennis Smith Jr. Peyton will be on expiring contract next season and is due 8-million, Ntilikina will be a restricted free agent at the end of 2020-2021, and any team that has him on the roster will have to make a qualifying offer of 8.3-million. Smith Jr. is in the same boat with a qualifying offer of 7.7 on his deal.

Schroder will also be on an expiring contract next season. His current deal calls for him to make 15.5 in 2020-2021. With as important as Schroder and Chris Paul have become to the Thunder, it's hard to see Presti letting both of them go this season. However, letting Schroder get his chance to start for another organization would give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander more time at the one when Paul is on the bench.

