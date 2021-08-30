Report: Thunder Were Not Among Teams In Running For Lauri Markkanen

Oklahoma City Thunder Tracker: Roster moves and more, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and the rookies, plus much more.

This Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeps you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the offseason.

AUG 30: OKC HAD NO INTEREST IN MARKKANEN? After being sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal, Lauri Markkanen is no longer a target for the Thunder. However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oklahoma City wasn't one of the teams that was seriously interested in making a move for the talented young forward.

Chicago had sign-and-trade interest for Markkanen from the following teams, according to sources: Dallas, New Orleans, Cleveland, Minnesota, San Antonio, Sacramento and Boston. The Bulls had driven a hard bargain, refusing trade offers and eventually being hung up on a second-round pick from Cleveland, sources said.

As OKC continues to rebuild and acquire assets, it appears that Markkanen wasn't part of their plans. At this point, the Thunder may not be active on the trade market the remainder of the offseason and could take their current roster into training camp.

AUG 28: NEW HOME FOR SVI The Oklahoma City Thunder decided to part ways with Svi Mykhailiuk after just 30 games with the team. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 6-foot-7 wing will join the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal.

Mykhailiuk will have a player option in the second season. Several contenders expressed interest in his services before he ultimately chose Toronto as his next destination.

Last season in Oklahoma City, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.3. points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. He was acquired by the Thunder in a deal for Hamidou Diallo just before the trade deadline.

