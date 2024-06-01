Report: Some Executives Believe Oklahoma City Makes Sense For Isaiah Hartenstein
All season long, Oklahoma City’s front court depth was a hotly debated topic. Many people clamored for the Thunder to add another big man at the trade deadline or sign a free agent to bolster the unit. Fans thought the Thunder’s lack of a true power forward or a backup center would hinder the team’s chances to advance far in the playoffs.
While it was certainly an issue for the Thunder, it’s not the reason the team lost. Oklahoma City was the No. 1 shooting 3-point team based on percentages in the regular season, and the team went ice cold against Dallas. The defense was fine, and the rebounding wasn’t a killer. It was the unexpected shooting slump that sunk the Thunder in the postseason.
As the offseason approaches, Oklahoma City has a chance to fill in some of the holes on the roster. Of course, there aren’t many — if there were, this team wouldn’t have been the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. But a few additions could turn this team into a title favorite.
One name that has been linked to the Thunder consistently is Isaiah Hartenstein, who had a career-year for the New York Knicks this past season. He’s not the Thunder’s prototypical five-out mold, but he’s a willing passer and a great screener.
It makes sense that team executives believe Oklahoma City to be a potential landing spot for the big man. The Thunder will have plenty of cap space this summer and two years before the cap situation gets dicey. If Oklahoma City wants to overpay on a short, two-year contract, now is the year to do it. Before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is eligible for the super-max and before Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have to be extended.
Jake Fischer reported Hartenstein’s projected contract to be high, and that’s no surprise.
“League executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden,” he said.
It would be a steep price to pay for the Thunder, but a smart move if Hartenstein is willing to accept a short term deal.
The 7-footer averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 64.4% from the floor this season. He provided solid defense, rim protection, and a terrific pick-and-roll center. He does the little things well and would fit with the Thunder’s current core.
Hartenstein will be highly sought after this summer, and the Thunder will have to be aggressive to secure his services. The rumblings are there, though, and it certainly seems like a possibility.
