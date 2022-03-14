OKC is reportedly interested in signing New York's Mitchell Robinson, but their efforts may be better spent on the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to a report from Steve Popper of Newsday, Oklahoma City is among three teams who could be vying for Knicks center Mitchell Robinson’s talents this summer.

The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks are reportedly also interested.

“An unrestricted free agent at season’s end, he has hesitated to sign an extension before free agency starts and figures to have suitors among the Pistons, the Thunder and, if they can work the cap space, the Mavericks,” Popper wrote.

Drafted by New York in the second round of the 2018 draft, Robinson is in his fourth season, and is set for a big free agency.

He’s averaged 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for his short career, and is comfortably a play-and-play big man.

Robinson’s traits and attributes would undoubtedly fit great next to guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Josh Giddey, who are in need of a rim-running big man with a knack for blocking shots.

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

And while Mitchell does fit Oklahoma City’s timeline, this could be smoke from his camp in order to earn him a payday elsewhere.

Mitchell, on the right contract is valuable, but general manager Sam Presti has overplayed his hand on center contracts before, and the chances Mitchell signs with OKC on the same contract he could get elsewhere are slim to none.

Presti is also

The Thunder’s best bet at landing their newest center would be the 2022 NBA Draft. There are several with solid resumes, including Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Memphis hybrid Jalen Duren and Duke force Mark Williams.

With an array of picks that could range from 1-30, Oklahoma City has undoubtedly already done plenty of research on the upcoming class of big men.