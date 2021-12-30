Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Thunder Sign Georgios Kalaitzakis for Remainder of Season

    It's been reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed former Milwaukee Bucks rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis for the remainder of the season.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Thunder are all about exploring young talent, hoping to find key pieces throughout their rebuild that could help in the future. As such, it's been reported that the Thunder are taking a chance on another 2021 NBA Draft pick.

    According to Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.net, Greek guard Georgios Kalaitzakis has inked a deal with Oklahoma City for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. 

    While it's still unclear what type of deal it is, Kalaitzakis would likely spend most of his time with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. 

    Whether it's a G League, two-way or standard NBA deal has yet to be announced. However, if its a two-way or standard deal, the Thunder will need to make a move first to clear a roster spot. As of now, all 15 full-time roster spots are claimed as well as both two-way spots.

    Recommended for You

    Kalaitzakis is a 22-year-old rookie that was recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. The No. 60 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he's averaged 1.8 points in 5.3 minutes per game this season.

    In Oklahoma City, there would likely be much more playing time for a guy like Kalaitzakis, as the team is prioritizing development of young players. 

    As more information is released, InsideTheThunder.com will keep you in the know.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Georgios Kalaitzakis, Okahoma City Thunder
    News

    Report: Thunder Sign Georgios Kalaitzakis for Remainder of Season

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17427105
    News

    Hopson returns to NBA to lead Thunder performers in loss to Suns

    2 hours ago
    Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans, OKC Thunder
    News

    Mock Trade: Thunder Give Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes a Fresh Start

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17426312
    News

    Suns Defeat Thunder Behind Strong Fourth Quarter

    14 hours ago
    Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
    News

    NBA Rookie Ladder: Orlando’s Franz Wagner Vaults to No. 1

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17407543
    News

    Top Performers: Thunder Fall Short in Sacramento

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17421806
    News

    Aaron Wiggins' Emergence Sparks the Thunder

    Dec 29, 2021
    OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker
    News

    Thunder Gameday: Back in the Desert to Take on the Suns

    Dec 29, 2021