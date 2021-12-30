Report: Thunder Sign Georgios Kalaitzakis for Remainder of Season

It's been reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder have signed former Milwaukee Bucks rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis for the remainder of the season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are all about exploring young talent, hoping to find key pieces throughout their rebuild that could help in the future. As such, it's been reported that the Thunder are taking a chance on another 2021 NBA Draft pick.

According to Stavros Barbarousis of EuroHoops.net, Greek guard Georgios Kalaitzakis has inked a deal with Oklahoma City for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

While it's still unclear what type of deal it is, Kalaitzakis would likely spend most of his time with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Whether it's a G League, two-way or standard NBA deal has yet to be announced. However, if its a two-way or standard deal, the Thunder will need to make a move first to clear a roster spot. As of now, all 15 full-time roster spots are claimed as well as both two-way spots.

Kalaitzakis is a 22-year-old rookie that was recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. The No. 60 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he's averaged 1.8 points in 5.3 minutes per game this season.

In Oklahoma City, there would likely be much more playing time for a guy like Kalaitzakis, as the team is prioritizing development of young players.

As more information is released, InsideTheThunder.com will keep you in the know.

