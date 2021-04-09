Report: Thunder to sign Real Madrid's Gabriel Deck

Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck is reportedly headed to Oklahoma City to sign a deal with Thunder

Real Madrid forward Gabriel Deck is reportedly headed to Oklahoma City to sign a deal with the Thunder, according to reporter Chema De Lucas.

The details of Deck’s deal have yet to be confirmed, although Sportando’s Emiliano Carchia reported that it is expected to be a three-year deal.

The EuroLeague regular season ended today.

The 26-year-old from Argentina has made stops in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB, and has participated in the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup for Argentina.

A lengthy 6-foot-8 prospect, the forward has averaged 7.3 points per game in various leagues throughout his career. In his latest season, he averaged 8.5 points per game for Real Madrid of the EuroLeague. He’s making 3-pointers at a 41-percent clip.

In 30 games for Real Madrid, Deck played 23.6 minutes per game, helping the team into a playoff spot. He scored 19 points on 3-for-7 3-point shooting in what looks to be his final game with the team.

Deck joins a currently depleted Oklahoma City roster. Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Hall, Darius Miller, Mike Muscala and Isaiah Roby were all listed on Oklahoma City’s most recent injury report ahead of the matchup with the Hornets.

The Thunder recently added forward Jaylen Hoard via a two-way spot that opened up when Moses Brown was signed. They also signed guard Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract.

At 26-year-old. Deck will be third oldest player on the roster behind Al Horford (34) and Mike Muscala (29).