Reports: Darius Bazley is able to "Walk Through Some Things"

We have an update on at least one injured Thunder player this afternoon. According to Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman Driaus Bazley can "walk through some things."

Those were the words of Billy Donovan on Sunday. Donovan also says that Bazley is still able to do "some spot shooting, but nothing has changed from the time table we're on." Bazley is in week four of his rehab from a right knee bone bruise and is due to be re-evaluated closer to the six-week mark.

Per Donovan, the Thunder won't have anything more till that time, but there's "nothing but positives coming from his recovery." Before the Thunder hosted the Kings on February 27th, Donovan said the Oklahoma City medical team would "stay right on the plan."..."Even if he felt like he could do more, they're not going to rush him."..."Everything they've put him though he's responded really, really well to."

There is no update on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status for Wednesday's game with the Jazz. Teams are required by NBA rules on the day before a game by 5 pm local time to designate a status (out, probable, questionable, or available) for each player on the roster.

Since we are outside that window, the soonest we should hear something would be tomorrow. Earlier today, the Blue made it official and announced the signing of LiAngelo Ball.

Ball (6-5, 230) spent the 2017-18 season with Vytautas Prienai of the LKL (Lituania) appearing in 14 games (six starts), averaging 13 points and three rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. As a result of Ball's signing Oklahoma City waived center, Tyler Davis.

The Blue has nine games left starting with Stocking Kings this Wednesday in Stockton.

Thunder Strikes:

The Jazz is a four-point favorite tonight when they host the Raptors. The Thunder is a game and a half behind Utah for the fourth seed in the west. Both the Jazz and Raptors are 6-4 in their last 10. The Jazz is coming off a 111-105 win over the Pistons. While the Raptors took down the Kings on Sunday 118-113.

Up Next:

The Thunder will host the Jazz as mentioned above Wednesday at 7 pm. You can catch all the action on Fox Sports Oklahoma.

