Reports: Mavericks and Pistons Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

As of 7:30, Thursday night Steven Adams is questionable (left ankle sprain)  for the Thunder's game with Atlanta on Friday. Terrance Ferguson is still listed as out due to personal reasons, and Abdel Nader's left ankle sprain could mean Lugentz Dort would get his third straight start.  

For the Hawks, Trae Young is questionable with a right thigh contusion. Young missed the Hawks game with the Clippers on Wednesday. He's averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists per game, Young is the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40 point triple-double. Jabari Parker will not play due to right shoulder impingement. Parker has only made an appearance in one game since December 23rd he will be re-examined in two weeks. Alex Len and Charles Brown Jr. are probable despite lower back pain, DeAndre' Bembry is out because of personal reasons, and Chandler Parsons is heading to California to recover from his injuries after being hit by a drunk driver.   

In the latest Thunder trade rumors, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer is reporting that "multiple" playoff teams are inquiring about Danilo Gallinari. The Mavericks and Pistons are two teams that have supposedly made contact with Oklahoma City about a possible trade. Any organization that was to get the services of Gallinair would also obtain his Bird rights and have the opportunity to offer him a "more lucrative" deal than on that might want to risk picking him up as a free agent.  The trade deadline is February 6th, and between now and then, you can expect more rumors like this to pop up about several Thunder players.  

As much as Sam Presti may want to stand pat and see this roster make the postseason, there is a future to think about, and you can never have enough first-round draft picks.

Chris Paul's renaissance continues. Paul made his way into the top 10 in All-Star voting for the western conference. According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, Paul received 446,095 fan votes. That was good enough for 11th with NBA loyalist. Paul with 9th in player voting and tied for 4th with the media. Paul has played in all 45 of the Thunder's games, averaging 17 points, while shooting 36.6 from beyond the arc in 31.8 minutes. 

Catch Thunder/Hawks tomorrow at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.  

The Thunder's 41 Fourth-Quarter Points are a Problem for Houston

The Thunder score 41 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 17 point deficit and beat the Rockets 112-107.

Thunder Injury Update and Chris Paul Says he Won't Waive his Player Option

Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable, Abdel Nader is listed as out. Plus, Chis Paul won't opt out of his contract.

The Thunder's Depth Proves too Much for Magic

Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, and Abdel Nader were all out vs. the Magic on Wednesday. That was not good news for Orlando as the Thunder showed off its depth in a 120-114 win.

Chris Paul Gets off to a hot Start and Carries the Thunder to a 119-106 win Over Portland

Chris Paul scored 12 of the Thunder's 32 first-quarter points. Paul would finish the night with 30 leading the Thunder to 119-106 win over Portland.

Steven Adams Will Play With no Minute Restrictions

After sitting out against the Heat on Friday with a knee contusion Steven Adams is back for the Thunder.

Slow Start Dooms Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder were outscored 40-26 in the first quater on Firday. Despite getting the Heat lead down to eight in the fourth quarter, the Thunder finshed on the low side 115-108.

Nerlens Noel Will go vs. The Heat. Adams and Nader Will Sit

Nerlens Noel will play tonight when the Thunder host the Heat while Steven Adams and Abdel Nader sit this one out.

Thunder Injury Update

Adams and Noel to be re-evaluated on Friday, Nader is listed as out. Plus, the Suns are interested in Gallinari and Schroder.

Raptors get Even With the Thunder 130-121

Despite coming back from two 20 point deficits the Thunder come up short to the Raptors 130-121 and lose Steven Adams in the process.

Noel and Nader are Out, Plus the Fine Line Between Winning and Losing

Nerlens Noel and Abel Nader are out for Wednesday's game with the Raptors. Plus, Billy Donovan tells us about the fine line between winning and losing.

