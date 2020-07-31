Thunder Anxious for Restart

If Thursday night is any indication, we are in for a hugely fun, but nerve-wracking next couple of weeks. The NBA restart is underway, and already two games have been decided by a total of four points.

If that doesn't get the blood pumping, then you're not a basketball fan. Oklahoma City will come into Saturday's game with the disadvantage of not having a game under their belt, unlike the Jazz, who beat the Pelicans 106-104.

Billy Donovan kept his notes from before the game in March that was canceled when Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19. He will take a look at the film from Utah's game with New Orleans to see they Doare doing anything different from before the shutdown.

Donovan says, "I always think getting one game under your belt is a good thing."..."We've kind of scrimmaged, but nobody around the league player-wise has played extended a lot of minutes."

"Our guys will be excited and anxious to play on Saturday."...."I think it's really hard for teams to drastically change how they want to play and what they want to do."

Donovan also says that coaches could ad some wrinkles on defense, but most teams are fighting to get back to the level they were before the break. Lu Dort is one Thunder player looking forward to playing Saturday.

"It's been so long since we've played in a real game, we've been in the gym for a long team getting ready for this game so we can't wait."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.