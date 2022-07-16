Skip to main content

Robinson-Earl Hits it Big as Thunder Down Warriors

Oklahoma City turned to a trio a players who haven’t had the biggest impact so far in the Summer League, but the three stepped up Friday.

Oklahoma City topped the NBA Champions.

Their Summer League team, at least.

The Thunder took down the Warriors in a Las Vegas Summer League game 90-82 on Friday. The Thunder were powered by a combined effort of a few names that have been quiet so far in the Summer League.

Here’s who the Thunder went to in order to topple Golden State. 

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

In what had been a quiet Summer League for the Thunder’s starting center for most of last season has turned into back-to-back impressive outings.

Robinson-Earl led OKC’s scoring with 15 points and did so with 7-of-11 shooting. Robinson-Earl notched a double-double pairing his 15 points with a whopping 14 rebounds.

Robinson-Earl is fighting for minutes and a near 15 and 15 outing won’t hurt his chances. 

Jaden Shackelford

Jaden Shackelford, NBA Summer League

Shackelford is one of two UDFA signings for the Thunder in the Summer League. He hasn’t made much of any impact thus far, but with the Summer League coming to an end, Shackelford has earned the chance to fight for a two-way or G League contract.

He made the most of it. He shot 4-of-9 for 12 points against the Warriors. He made 3-of-8 from 3-point range after playing 17 minutes.

It’s all but guaranteed Shackelford won’t be on the Thunder’s active NBA roster come the regular season. But, he’s been given a chance to fight for other jobs. 

Vit Krejci

Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder

Vit Krejci, much like Robinson-Earl, is fighting for minutes. Krejci hasn’t had a bright and shining Summer League, but has been there when needed.

Friday was no different. He shot 4-for-10 from the field and scored 10 points. Krejci also notched seven rebounds and five assists. The five assists was tied for the most for OKC in the game.

Krejci didn’t break records on Friday, but he made a Joe impact both directly and indirectly in the game. 

