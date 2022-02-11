Skip to main content

Rookie Ladder: Mobley Reassumes Command with Barnes in Tow

Rookies continue to grapple for a coveted spot on the NBA's 2021 rookie ladder.

The 2021 NBA Draft class continues to live up to the hype, as there’s been another lead change.

Budding Cleveland superstar Evan Mobley has reassumed the No. 1 spot on the NBA's rookie ladder from Cade Cunningham, who suffered a hip injury.

Mobley continued to help the young Cavaliers team wade into the uncharted waters of winning, averaging 14.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game on the season.

He’ll be the odds-on favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award heading into the All-Star break.

Just behind Mobley is Raptor phenom Scottie Barnes.

Drafted fourth overall, Barnes too had himself a week, averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his last few contests.

The close-to defensive-minded pair of Mobley and Barnes are among the only rookies in winning situations, and it’s potentially helping their stock.

Following Cunningham at No. 3 is Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, who likely had his best week to date. A measly 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the do-it-all guard.

Josh Giddey vs. Minnesota

He’s now 4-for-4 on winning the Western Conference rookie of the month award, and will look to continue that streak through the rest of the season.

Despite little team success, Orlando’s Franz Wagner continues to shine. The former Michigan forward is averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game on the season.

Wagner would fairly easily be a Rookie of the Year contender in most other seasons, but a stacked class has left him in the middle tier of high-end participants.

Recommended for You

Here are the NBA's full rookie ladder standings:

1. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

2. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

4. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

6. Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

7. Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

8. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

9. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

T10. Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

T10. Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley
News

Rookie Ladder: Mobley Reassumes Command with Barnes in Tow

38 seconds ago
Mark Daigneault
News

With Trade Deadline in the Rear-View Mirror, Thunder Prepare to Focus on Road Ahead

3 hours ago
Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

In-and-Out: Should Aaron Wiggins Take KZ Okpala's Roster Spot?

6 hours ago
James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers
News

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Rebuilt Sixers Post Trade Deadline

10 hours ago
Presti
News

Thunder Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Passes

22 hours ago
Lindy Waters III, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Sign Former Oklahoma State Standout Lindy Waters III to Two-Way Contract

Feb 10, 2022
Ty Jerome, Portland Trail Blazers
Video

OKC's bench outscored Toronto's 55-21.

Feb 10, 2022
KZ Okpala
News

Options With Okpala: Newest Member of Thunder Roster has High Ceiling

Feb 10, 2022