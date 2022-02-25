Rookie Tracker: Giddey Continues Strong Play Versus Suns

Following the All-Star Break, Oklahoma City’s trio of rookies got plenty of run against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Australian guard Josh Giddey continued his hot streak, scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

Previous to Thursday’s contest, Giddey had recorded three straight triple-doubles. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup, Giddey saw the ball in his hands less, but still found ways to get involved.

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mark Daigneault, Giddey and Gilgeous-Alexander all spoke at length following Thursday's game about their two roles moving forward.

Giddey will be moving into a more ball-dominant role by design to continue his development and accentuate his best skills.

Giddey played a team-high 37 minutes against the Suns.

Tre Mann saw 31 minutes off the bench, scoring 13 points on 5-for-13 shooting. It wasn’t his most efficient performance, missing most of his shots from beyond the arc.

But Mann continued to impact the game with five rebounds, six assists and four steals. A pure scorer, Mann’s ability to impact the game aside from scoring will be vital to the Thunder moving forward.

OKC’s third and final rookie, Aaron Wiggins, was in the starting lineup. He played 21 minutes, scoring six points, grabbing seven rebounds and snagging one steal and block apiece.

Wiggins played just 21 minutes, the second-least among the staters behind Derrick Favors.

Oklahoma City is back in action against Indiana on Friday night at 6 p.m.

