Rookie Tracker: Thunder Dig Deep Into Roster for Late Stretch

Oklahoma City's rookies will get one last shot against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s skeleton crew roster will get one more chance to showcase their skills against a similarly short-handed Clippers squad.

Just six players suited up against the Lakers, including three rookies in Vit Krejci, Zavier Simpson and Georgios Kalaitzakis.

The three all played more than 43 minutes, with Simpson playing 47.

There’s been a number of rookies this season to see playing time for OKC, including the four draftees, along with bench standout Lindy Waters III. Likely done for the season, head coach Mark Daigneault has now plunged into the G-League team for a better look at prospects.

Kalaitzakis looked the best against Los Angeles, scoring 25 points and adding four rebounds, six assists and three steals in his performance. He shot 10-for-19 from the field.

Simpson struggled form the floor, but impacted the game in other ways before fouling out. He scored 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, but dished out seven assists and grabbed six boards. He turned the ball over just twice in 47 minutes played.

Krejci, likely the only one with a shot to begin next season on OKC’s roster, finished just 2-for-7 for six points. He recorded nine rebounds, two assists and finished with one steal and block apiece.

The Clippers have ruled out star Paul George, Nicholas Batum, Norman Powell and Marcus Morris ahead of the team’s season finale.

OKC takes on the Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night. They currently hold the fourth best draft odds, but could be in a tie for third or fifth by night’s end.

