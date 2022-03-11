Skip to main content

Rookie Tracker: Thunder Guard Aaron Wiggins Shows Potential in Late Stretch

Rookie Aaron Wiggins showed a glimpse of his potential in Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota.

Taken last among Oklahoma City’s four 2021 rookies with the 55th, Aaron Wiggins showed massive potential in Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves.

Despite the loss, Wiggins scored a team-high 25 points in the absence of his three fellow rookies.

All three are sidelined due to injury; Josh Giddey with a sore hip, Tre Mann with a sore ankle and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out six weeks with a right foot injury. All three were trending in the right direction prior to their respective injuries.

Wiggins surely picked up the slack, however, leading the team in scoring with some of his patented defense to go along with it. He stayed active, grabbing nine boards and dishing out five assists as well.

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder

He shot 9-for-19 overall and a more-than-respectable 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

A junior out of Maryland, Wiggins will likely continue to make his name with 3-and-D attributes, which he showed plenty of on Wednesday night.

On the season, Wiggins is averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 47 percent overall and 33 percent from three, marks that will surely get better as his career goes on.

Wiggins has played in 40 contests, averaging 23 minutes per game.

Losers of four-straight, Oklahoma City will next take on the white-hot Grizzlies as the season continues to wind down. The Thunder take on Memphis on Sunday, March 13 at 6 p.m. in Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City has just 16 games left on its slate.

