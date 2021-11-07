Rookie Tracker: Top Prospects Beginning to Separate

A lauded class, the 2021 NBA rookies are beginning to separate themselves from the rest.

Highly touted for years before draft night, the 2021 Draft class is officially living up to the hype.

On Friday, the Cavaliers and Raptors battled up in a matchup between the two top rookies so far, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes.

The game didn’t disappoint, as Barnes and Mobley altogether scored 32 points. Mobley finished with 18 points on 50 percent shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing two assists in a 1-point Cavaliers win.

Barnes finished 7-for-19 from the floor with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

So far, Barnes leads all rookies with 17.6 points per game, following by Indiana’ Chris Duarte at 16.1 and Jalen Green and Franz Wagner at 14.1.

Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey ranks ninth in points per game among rookies with 10.5 per contest.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Duarte has one of his lower outputs of the season, putting up nine points on an efficient 4-for-7 shooting. On the flip side, Kings guard Davion Mitchell poured on 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting with his patented defense.

Only a few rotational rookies played on Saturday night, with Rockets pair Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun combining to score 18 points in a 1-point loss to the veteran Nuggets.

So far, Barnes has looked like he’s taken an early lead as the league’s best rookie. He ranks first in points and rebounds, third in blocks and ninth in assists per game. Mobley trails just behind as a do-it-all big man while leading Cleveland to their first competitive start in several years.

Microwave scorers Duarte and Green are in the mix, as well as Wagner, who’s had an incredibly productive slate thus far.

Giddey, despite having a bit of a different play style, could easily insert himself among the ranks of Barnes and Mobley with an increase in scoring efforts.

