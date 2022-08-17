Skip to main content

Rotational Ripple: Full OKC Thunder Rotation Projections

A full projection of the Oklahoma City Thunder's day-one rotation.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Over the past week on InsideTheThunder, I have been going into detail on all 20 Oklahoma City Thunder players under roster and their place within the rotation.

With all five positions hammered out throughout the week, here is my minute projection for the Thunder's day-one roster:

OKC Rotation

Point Guards: Full Breakdown Article

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 35 Minutes

Tre Mann - 22 Minutes

Theo Maledon - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Ty Jerome - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Shooting Guards: Full Breakdown Article

Josh Giddey - 32 Minutes

Jalen Williams - 20 Minutes

Lindy Waters III - Inactive / G League

Eugene Omoruyi - Inactive / G League

Small Forwards: Full Breakdown Article

Lu Dort - 30 Minutes

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Kenrich Williams - 18 Minutes

Aaron Wiggins - Inactive

Vit Krejci - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Ousmane Dieng - Inactive / G League

Power Forwards: Full Breakdown Article

Darius Bazley - 20 Minutes

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - 24 Minutes

Aleksej Pokusevski - Inactive

Center: Full Breakdown Article

Chet Holmgren - 28 Minutes

Mike Muscala - 11 Minutes

Derrick Favors - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Jaylin Williams - Inactive / G League

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder to Reportedly Open 2022-23 Season Against Timberwolves

By Inside The Thunder Staff18 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Trade: Only One Team Could Top Knicks’ Pick Package for Donovan Mitchell

By Inside The Thunder Staff20 hours ago
Darius Bazley
News

Thunder Starting Lineup: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl or Darius Bazley?

By Inside The Thunder Staff22 hours ago
Rob Edwards, Oklahoma City Blue
News

OKC Blue: Rob Edwards to be Featured in Adidas Promo, Headlined as Detroit Basketball Icon

By Ben CreiderAug 16, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Ousmane Dieng
News

G League Minutes Will Help Unlock Ousmane Dieng’s Potential

By Chris BeckerAug 16, 2022 9:09 AM EDT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
News

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in Line To Earn Starting Role

By Chris BeckerAug 15, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant
News

Report: NBA Executive Believes Durant ‘More Likely to Retire’ than Play for Nets

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 15, 2022 5:57 PM EDT
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

The Pokusevski Project Requires Patience

By Ross LovelaceAug 15, 2022 3:00 PM EDT