Rotational Ripple: Full OKC Thunder Rotation Projections
Over the past week on InsideTheThunder, I have been going into detail on all 20 Oklahoma City Thunder players under roster and their place within the rotation.
With all five positions hammered out throughout the week, here is my minute projection for the Thunder's day-one roster:
Point Guards: Full Breakdown Article
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 35 Minutes
Tre Mann - 22 Minutes
Theo Maledon - Inactive / Fringe Roster
Ty Jerome - Inactive / Fringe Roster
Shooting Guards: Full Breakdown Article
Josh Giddey - 32 Minutes
Jalen Williams - 20 Minutes
Lindy Waters III - Inactive / G League
Eugene Omoruyi - Inactive / G League
Small Forwards: Full Breakdown Article
Lu Dort - 30 Minutes
Kenrich Williams - 18 Minutes
Aaron Wiggins - Inactive
Vit Krejci - Inactive / Fringe Roster
Ousmane Dieng - Inactive / G League
Power Forwards: Full Breakdown Article
Darius Bazley - 20 Minutes
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - 24 Minutes
Aleksej Pokusevski - Inactive
Center: Full Breakdown Article
Chet Holmgren - 28 Minutes
Mike Muscala - 11 Minutes
Derrick Favors - Inactive / Fringe Roster
Jaylin Williams - Inactive / G League
