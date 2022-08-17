Rotational Ripple: Full OKC Thunder Rotation Projections

Over the past week on InsideTheThunder, I have been going into detail on all 20 Oklahoma City Thunder players under roster and their place within the rotation.

With all five positions hammered out throughout the week, here is my minute projection for the Thunder's day-one roster:

Point Guards: Full Breakdown Article

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 35 Minutes

Tre Mann - 22 Minutes

Theo Maledon - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Ty Jerome - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Shooting Guards: Full Breakdown Article

Josh Giddey - 32 Minutes

Jalen Williams - 20 Minutes

Lindy Waters III - Inactive / G League

Eugene Omoruyi - Inactive / G League

Small Forwards: Full Breakdown Article

Lu Dort - 30 Minutes

Kenrich Williams - 18 Minutes

Aaron Wiggins - Inactive

Vit Krejci - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Ousmane Dieng - Inactive / G League

Power Forwards: Full Breakdown Article

Darius Bazley - 20 Minutes

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - 24 Minutes

Aleksej Pokusevski - Inactive

Center: Full Breakdown Article

Chet Holmgren - 28 Minutes

Mike Muscala - 11 Minutes

Derrick Favors - Inactive / Fringe Roster

Jaylin Williams - Inactive / G League

