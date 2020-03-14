Gobert to Donate $500,000 to Part-Time Employees

A release from the Utah Jazz says that Rudy Gobert will donate $500,00 to the part-time employee relife fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Gobert is also giving to COVID-19 related social services in Utah, Oklahoma, and France.

$200,00 will go to aid workers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, who are not able to work due to the NBA being on hiatus for the next month. Gobert will also give $100,000 to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, Utah, and France.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family."

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflects my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG."

Gobert tested positive for Covid-19 while the Jazz was in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Wednesday. Since then, his teammate Donovan Mitchell, and a Rhode Island second-grader who got Gobert's autograph when they were playing the Celtics have also tested positive.

It is unlikely that the child contracted coronavirus from Gobert; however, there have been reports of Gobert being carless in the Jazz locker room as well as the incident him touching reports recording devices and microphones.

Gobert has apologized for his actions, and will not be fined by the NBA.

Major Impact:

Gobert's donation will help over 800 employees who work for the Vivant Smart Home Arena. The Jazz had 10 remaining home games before the playoffs.

Tell Us What You Think:

